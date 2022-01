KELOWNA, B.C. - James Stefan scored twice and added an assist to lead the Portland Winterhawks to a 3-1 victory over the Kelowna Rockets in Western Hockey League action Saturday.

Cross Hanas scored one and assisted both of Stefan's goals for the Winterhawks (17-11-4), which have won five games in a row. Taylor Gauthier stopped 38-of-39 shots.