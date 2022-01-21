Pope vows justice for abuse victims after Ratzinger faulted NICOLE WINFIELD, Associated Press Jan. 21, 2022 Updated: Jan. 21, 2022 5:47 a.m.
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis pledged Friday to provide justice to victims of clergy sexual abuse, a day after an independent audit faulted his predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI, for having botched four cases of abusive clergy when he was archbishop of Munich, Germany.
Francis met with the members of the Vatican office that handles sex abuse cases in a previously scheduled annual audience. The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith was headed by Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger - Benedict before he became pope - for a quarter-century.
NICOLE WINFIELD