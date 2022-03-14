Polluted Massachusetts river designated a Superfund site

BOSTON (AP) — A heavily polluted stretch of the Neponset River in Massachusetts was named a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Superfund site on Monday, opening the door for what could be an expensive and yearslong cleanup.
Analyses by both the U.S. Geological Survey and Massachusetts Department of Environmental Affairs have found that sediment from the 3.7-mile stretch of the Lower Neponset that forms the border between Boston and the suburb of Milton is contaminated with PCBs from manufacturing facilities dating to the Industrial Revolution that once lined the waterway.