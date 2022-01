LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Lake Charles Police Department Cpl. Bret Dommert made a special Christmas wish come true recently when he reunited with one of his biggest fans, and was reminded of the reason he proudly protects and serves his community.

“There are really good people in this world and there are good police officers in this world,” Taneisha Hardison, mother to JaQuarius, stated in a social media post thanking Dommert for his efforts in connecting with her son over the holiday.

Hardison and Dommert first connected in early 2020, when Hardison was the manager of a local Taco Bell.

On one occasion, Hardison approached Dommert and asked how she could arrange for an officer to visit her son at their home. She said her son loves police officers and had dreams of becoming one.

“I immediately told her that I would love to go meet him. We exchanged phone numbers and a day or so later I contacted her and I was able to go meet JaQuarius,” Dommert said.

Soon after that visit, Hurricanes Laura and Delta wreaked their havoc across Southwest Louisiana. JaQuarius and his mother were displaced and over time they lost contact with Dommert.

That all changed in December, when JaQuarius’ aunt posted to social media that JaQuarius’ Christmas wish this year was to reconnect with his favorite police officer.

Dommert said he immediately reached out to make arrangements to surprise his young friend, but he didn’t show up empty handed.

“When I let our dispatchers know what I was doing, they became excited and wanted to contribute as well,” Dommert said.

Dommert surprised JaQuarius at his home with Christmas gifts, but Dommert said the true gift was the one he received in JaQuarius’ reaction. He said it served as affirmation to him that all his sacrifices and hard work over the years have been worthwhile.

“I became a police officer to make a difference. I am a firm believer in the power of one; that it takes one person to change someone’s life for the better or worse. I always strive to be that one interaction that connects with someone in hopes it changes their life for the better,” Dommert said.

Dommert’s career with LCPD began in 2016. Before that, he had served in the Louisiana National Guard, but said he felt a “void” in his life that he struggled to fill. With the LCPD, Dommert said he found a new way to serve. Over the course of his career he has been awarded the Medal of Valor and a Lifesaving Award.

He said moments like fulfilling JaQuarius’ Christmas wish not only provide an emotional boost for himself but, he believes, provide a valuable lesson for others as well.

“I am so honored to have JaQuarius look up to me like he does. Kids are the future of our world. They will be our leaders and protectors. If we each, as members of the community, commit to positive interactions with the youth then we can be successful in preventing many of the negative situations we see affecting our youth today,” he said.