NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police officer who spent 13 years in a coma following an on-duty collision with another officer’s vehicle has died.

Officer Diane Gonzalez, 60, suffered a traumatic brain injury and succumbed to her injuries Monday, the New Haven Police Department said. The officer in the other vehicle, Sgt. Dario “Scott” Aponte, 43, was killed in the crash on Sept. 9, 2008.