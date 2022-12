COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Indianapolis have located the second of two missing infant brothers taken when their mother's car was stolen in Columbus, Ohio, three days earlier, a news outlet reported.

Police said the boy was found Thursday in the missing car, which had been abandoned in the parking lot of a Papa John's restaurant in Indianapolis. A woman who saw the child in the car alerted officers who were eating at another nearby restaurant, WCMH-TV reported.