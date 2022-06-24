Police arrest suspect in fatal San Francisco train shooting

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police announced Friday that they have arrested a suspect in this week's fatal shooting of a man on a San Francisco subway commuter train.
Javon Green, 26, was arrested Thursday in Pittsburg, a city about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of San Francisco after police released a still photo from surveillance video of a man they described as a person of interest and asked anyone with information to contact authorities, said Officer Kathryn Winters, a spokesperson with the San Francisco Police Department.