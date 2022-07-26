Police: Woman who opened fire at Dallas airport shot at cop July 26, 2022 Updated: July 26, 2022 3:10 p.m.
A traveler makes her way past emergency responders standing outside the ticketing and check in area at Dallas Love Field in Dallas, Monday, July 25, 2022. A 37-year-old woman fired several gunshots, apparently at the ceiling, inside of Dallas' Love Field Airport on Monday before an officer shot and wounded her, authorities said.
DALLAS (AP) — A woman accused of firing several gunshots inside a Dallas airport faces a charge of aggravated assault of a public servant because she allegedly fired one round toward a police officer, according to an arrest warrant.
The officer shot and wounded Portia Odufuwa, who was taken to a hospital after Monday's shooting at Dallas’ Love Field Airport.