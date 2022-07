YORK, Neb. (AP) — A child was killed over the weekend when the roof over a hotel pool in southeastern Nebraska collapsed, police there said.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Sunday at a Hampton Inn in York, police said in a news release. Officers and firefighters responding to multiple 911 calls about the roof collapse found one person — a boy — trapped beneath the debris and pronounced him dead at the scene. His name and age had not been released by midday Tuesday.