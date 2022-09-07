Police: Inmate charged in attack on correction officers

SMYRNA, Del. (AP) — An inmate at a Delaware prison attacked two correctional officers last month and has been charged with assault and other offenses, state police said Wednesday.

Korah Pitts, 22, of Penns Grove, New Jersey, attacked two correctional officers as they performed their normal duties at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on Aug. 18, Delaware State Police said in a news release. Pitts used an improvised weapon to strike the officers multiple times in the head, police said. Additional officers arrived and restrained Pitts. The officers were taken to a hospital with injuries to their heads and faces, police said.