WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Sedgwick County authorities have identified a man accused of exchanging gunfire with law enforcement outside a Wichita hotel before he was arrested following a seven-hour standoff.

Kory Anziana, 26, of Wichita, was arrested and faces charges of aggravated assault, criminal possession of a firearm and several other counts, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday.