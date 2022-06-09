Police: Cooking oil heist leads to highway chase; 2 arrested

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (AP) — Two men from New York led Connecticut police Thursday on a more than 50-mile (80-kilometer) chase along Interstate 95 in a rental truck loaded with stolen cooking oil, hitting another car and injuring a woman along the way, police said.

The episode began around 9:30 a.m., when the owner of a pizza place in Old Saybrook reported that he had confronted some would-be oil thieves at his establishment and then saw them trying to do the same at a nearby eatery, Old Saybrook police said in a release.