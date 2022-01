OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — A Baltimore city public works employee used a city truck in an attempt to steal an ATM in Baltimore County last week, officials announced Wednesday.

County police said officers responding to a report of a burglary in Owings Mills around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 29 found a white truck backed up to an ATM with chains wrapped around it, news outlets reported. A man, identified as Kirk Parker Jr., 36, fled, but police said he was arrested in a wooded area after a short chase.