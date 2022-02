Plant expansion gives Louisiana role in battery supply chain

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A planned expansion of a graphite processing facility near the Mississippi River will give Louisiana an important role in the supply chain for electric vehicle batteries, state economic officials said Tuesday.

Australia-based Syrah Technologies plans a $176,000 expansion of its facility in Vidalia, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of Baton Rouge. Gov. John Bel Edwards' office said Syrah will retain 19 employees and create 36 new jobs with average annual salaries of $69,000, plus benefits.