Photographer tells story of struggle for equality in SC

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Orangeburg photographer Cecil Williams has captured thousands of images of African Americans’ fight for equal rights over decades and is now set to unveil a wall art series that depicts their history in the state. It is a story which he hopes will reach middle and high schools.
Williams, whose photographs have helped to preserve the African-American experience of the second half of the 20th century, is giving the community another glimpse into his treasure trove of images with “Moments of Grace – The South Carolina History That Changed America” wall art series.