PHOENIX (AP) — An 18-year-old Phoenix man who was driving a SUV involved in a head-on Arizona freeway collision that killed three people and reportedly involved human smuggling activity has been arrested, authorities said.

Kevin Avila was booked into the Pinal County jail on Friday on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated assault and endangerment in connection with the crash Thursday on Interstate 10, the state Department of Public Safety said.