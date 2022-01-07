Phoenix among those voluntarily losing Colorado River water FELICIA FONSECA, Associated Press Jan. 7, 2022 Updated: Jan. 7, 2022 7:25 p.m.
1 of8 FILE - The Central Arizona Project (CAP) canal cuts through the desert, Friday, March 6, 2015, in Mesa, Ariz. The canal diverts Colorado River water down a 336-mile long system of aqueducts, tunnels, pumping plants and pipelines to the state of Arizona. Arizona, Nevada and California and the U.S.Bureau Of Reclamation will reduce water use by at least 500,000 acre feet in 2022 and again in 2023 in a measure to keep Lake Mead from falling to 1,020 feet. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 FILE - The Calvin C. Goode Municipal Building, right, stands adjacent to Phoenix City Hall, left, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. The city of Phoenix in early Jan. 2022, outlined how it will voluntarily contribute water to a regional plan to shore up the country's largest reservoir that delivers Colorado River water to three states and Mexico. Cheyanne Mumphrey/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2015, file photo, a riverboat glides through Lake Mead on the Colorado River at Hoover Dam near Boulder City, Nevada. In a stop-gap measure to keep Lake Mead from falling to 1,020 feet (311 meters above sea level), Arizona, Nevada and California and the U.S.Bureau of Reclamation will reduce water use by at least 500,000 acre feet in 2022 and again in 2023. Jae C. Hong Show More Show Less
5 of8 FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2019, file photo, the Central Arizona Project canal runs through rural desert near Phoenix. The canal diverts Colorado River water down a 336-mile long system of aqueducts, tunnels, pumping plants and pipelines to the state of Arizona. Arizona, Nevada and California and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation will reduce water use by at least 500,000 acre feet in 2022 and again in 2023 in a measure to keep Lake Mead from falling to 1,020 feet. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 FILE - This March 9, 2020, file photo shows rows of homes in the middle-class neighborhood of Glendale in Phoenix, Ariz. The city of Phoenix in early Jan. 2022, outlined what it will voluntarily will contribute water to a regional plan to shore up the country's largest reservoir that delivers Colorado River water to three states and Mexico. Dario Lopez-MIlls/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The city of Phoenix this week outlined how it will voluntarily contribute water to a regional plan to shore up the country's largest reservoir that delivers Colorado River water to three states and Mexico.
The river cannot provide seven Western states the water they were promised a century ago because of less snow, warmer temperatures and water lost to evaporation. Water managers repeatedly have had to pivot to develop plans to sustain it for the long-term.
Written By
FELICIA FONSECA