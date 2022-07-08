Philippine leader tests positive for coronavirus, isolates

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Aaron Favila/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Aaron Favila/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





MANILA, Philippines (AP) — New Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. tested positive for the coronavirus Friday following an antigen test and will go into isolation for about a week, officials said.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said Marcos Jr., 64, has a slight fever but “is otherwise OK.” However, he will not be able to attend an event at the U.S. Embassy, and would join by video a meeting with governors and mayors regarding coronavirus booster shots.