Petition drive backed by ultraconservatives nixed for errors

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A petition drive led by an ultraconservative group looking to place term limits on North Dakota lawmakers is riddled with violations and the proposal will not be placed on the November ballot, Secretary of State Al Jaeger said Tuesday.
Jaeger said the review by his office and state Bureau of Criminal Investigation cites abuses like signatures that were “likely forged” in the presence of notary public, petition workers who were paid bonuses based on their production, and a “significant number” of signatures from residents of other states. Some people who circulated petitions were not citizens of the United States, Jaeger noted.