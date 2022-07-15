Peru military leader who oversaw return of democracy dies

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Former President Francisco Morales Bermudez, an army general credited with paving the way for Peru’s return to civilian government — but also convicted abroad of involvement in dirty war crimes — has died at age 100, his family said Friday.
His son Remigio Morales told The Associated Press that the former president died at a hospital Thursday night “of complications due to his age.” Funeral ceremonies were being held at a church near his home “where he went every Sunday to hear Mass.”