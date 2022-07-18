People from 'socially vulnerable' counties hospitalized for COVID-19 had more heart problems, higher death rates

Adults from the most socially vulnerable counties in the U.S. were more likely to die or experience serious heart problems when hospitalized for COVID-19 than those from less vulnerable areas – even after accounting for differences in underlying conditions or the severity of their COVID-19 infection, new research shows.
Patients from the most vulnerable areas also were more likely to be Black and less likely to receive potentially beneficial treatments for their COVID-19, according to the study, published Monday in Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes.