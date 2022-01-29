Pennsylvania Democrats consider endorsing in Senate primary MARC LEVY, Associated Press Jan. 29, 2022
1 of6 FILE - U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Conor Lamb, D-Pa., speaks during a news conference at City Hall in Philadelphia, Jan. 18, 2022. President Joe Biden will appear in Pittsburgh on Friday as the opening step in a broader campaign to promote the White House's achievements in key states ahead of the midterm elections. Lamb, a longtime Biden supporter based in Pittsburgh, will be in attendance, his office confirmed. Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - Val Arkoosh, Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners and Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania, tours the Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center, in Pittsburgh, on July 16, 2021. Getting rid of the filibuster rule in the U.S. Senate is emerging as perhaps the most important issue in Pennsylvania's competitive Democratic primary for an open Senate seat, as the party struggles to use its majority in Washington to advance its agenda. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE - Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. and U.S. Senate candidate, John Fetterman, speaks at a rally supporting unionization efforts at a coffee shop in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood Jan. 5, 2022. President Joe Biden will appear in Pittsburgh on Friday as the opening step in a broader campaign to promote the White House's achievements in key states ahead of the midterm elections. Fetterman, a leading Senate candidate, and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the likely Democratic nominee in the race for governor, will be absent because of scheduling conflicts, according to their respective spokespeople. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks at a rally of the striking Scranton Federation of Teachers at the Pennsylvania Capitol, on Nov. 10, 2021, in Harrisburg, Pa. Getting rid of the filibuster rule in the U.S. Senate is emerging as perhaps the most important issue in Pennsylvania's competitive Democratic primary for an open Senate seat, as the party struggles to use its majority in Washington to advance its agenda. Marc Levy/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Democratic Party committee members will meet Saturday in suburban Harrisburg to vote on whether to endorse in the party’s hotly contested primary race for U.S. Senate.
Winning an endorsement is a high hurdle to clear, two-thirds of the party's roughly 350 committee members.