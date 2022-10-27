Peltola faces Palin, Begich, Bye in Alaska House debate

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola in a televised debate Wednesday called partisanship a threat to the country as the Democrat sought to make the case for reelection to the seat she's held since September against challengers including Republican Sarah Palin.
Peltola beat Palin and Republican Nick Begich in a ranked choice August special election to fill the remainder of the late Republican Rep. Don Young's term. Those three, along with Libertarian Chris Bye, are running in the Nov. 8 election for a full, two-year term, starting in January. That election also will be ranked choice. All four candidates participated in Wednesday night's debate.