German vaccine mandate may take months to pass, parties say FRANK JORDANS, Associated Press Jan. 9, 2022 Updated: Jan. 9, 2022 12:57 p.m.
1 of6 A participant holds a banner in a demonstration against COVID-19 measures and compulsory vaccination, with a sign reading "Against compulsory vaccination." on Jan. 8, 2022, in Frankfurt, Germany. (Hannes P. Albert/dpa via AP) Hannes P. Albert/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Families line up in front of an Airbus A300 Zero G plane, where children between 5 and 11 years get a vaccination against the coronavirus at the airport in Cologne, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. The vaccination center inside the out of operation aircraft for parabolic flights is to promote COVID-19 vaccinations as an exciting event for the kids. Martin Meissner/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 9-year old Niklas is vaccinated inside an Airbus A300 Zero G plane, where children between 5 and 11 years get a vaccination against the coronavirus at the airport in Cologne, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. The vaccination center inside the out of operation aircraft for parabolic flights is to promote COVID-19 vaccinations as an exciting event for the kids. Martin Meissner/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 9-year old Niklas gets a view into the cockpit after he was vaccinated inside an Airbus A300 Zero G plane, where children between 5 and 11 years get a vaccination against the coronavirus at the airport in Cologne, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. The vaccination center inside the out of operation aircraft for parabolic flights is to promote COVID-19 vaccinations as an exciting event for the kids. Martin Meissner/AP Show More Show Less
BERLIN (AP) — Germany's ruling parties are hitting the brakes on plans for compulsory coronavirus vaccinations, saying it may take months for lawmakers to properly debate the contentious measure in parliament.
Berlin daily Tagesspiegel on Sunday quoted Dirk Wiese, a deputy parliamentary caucus leader for the Social Democrats, as saying the Bundestag should aim to complete its deliberations on the vaccine mandate during the first quarter of 2022.