MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Brooklyn Park man has been sentenced to life in prison with a chance for parole in 30 years for fatally shooting his girlfriend who was struck by gunfire intended for the man's rival.

Devon Manley, 29, earlier pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and premeditated attempted first-degree murder in the July 2020 drive-by shooting that killed Shanette Marable on her 31st birthday.