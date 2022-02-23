Pandemic legacy: Israeli company transforms jets for cargo LAURIE KELLMAN, Associated Press Feb. 23, 2022 Updated: Feb. 23, 2022 1:44 a.m.
1 of23 Engineers carry out passenger seats as they work on the conversion of a Boeing 767 passenger plane to a cargo plane at the Israel Aerospace Industries in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Feb. 13, 2022. With the global airline industry in a slump, Israel's state-owned aerospace company is cashing in on the pandemic-driven growth in e-commerce by converting grounded passenger planes into cargo jets. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
2 of23 Engineers work on the conversion of a Boeing 767 passenger plane to a cargo plane at the Israel Aerospace Industries in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan. 25, 2022. With the global airline industry in a slump, Israel's state-owned aerospace company is cashing in on the pandemic-driven growth in e-commerce by converting grounded passenger planes into cargo jets. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less 3 of23
4 of23 An engineer works on the conversion of a Boeing 767 passenger plane to a cargo plane at the Israel Aerospace Industries in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan. 25, 2022. With the global airline industry in a slump, Israel's state-owned aerospace company is cashing in on the pandemic-driven growth in e-commerce by converting grounded passenger planes into cargo jets. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
5 of23 Engineers work on the conversion of a Boeing 767 passenger plane to a cargo plane at the Israel Aerospace Industries in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan. 25, 2022. With the global airline industry in a slump, Israel's state-owned aerospace company is cashing in on the pandemic-driven growth in e-commerce by converting grounded passenger planes into cargo jets. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less 6 of23
7 of23 Engineers remove passenger seats as they work on the conversion of a Boeing 767 passenger plane to a cargo plane at the Israel Aerospace Industries in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. With the global airline industry in a slump, Israel's state-owned aerospace company is cashing in on the pandemic-driven growth in e-commerce by converting grounded passenger planes into cargo jets. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
8 of23 Engineers work on the conversion of a Boeing 767 passenger plane to a cargo plane at the Israel Aerospace Industries in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan. 25, 2022. With the global airline industry in a slump, Israel's state-owned aerospace company is cashing in on the pandemic-driven growth in e-commerce by converting grounded passenger planes into cargo jets. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less 9 of23
10 of23 Engineers connect the new large main deck cargo door during a conversion of a Boeing 767 passenger plane to a cargo plane at the Israel Aerospace Industries in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Feb. 13, 2022. With the global airline industry in a slump, Israel's state-owned aerospace company is cashing in on the pandemic-driven growth in e-commerce by converting grounded passenger planes into cargo jets. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
11 of23 A Boeing 767 cockpit is seen during conversion from passenger plane to a cargo plane at the Israel Aerospace Industries in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan. 25, 2022. With the global airline industry in a slump, Israel's state-owned aerospace company is cashing in on the pandemic-driven growth in e-commerce by converting grounded passenger planes into cargo jets. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less 12 of23
13 of23 Engineers carry out passenger seats as they work on the conversion of a Boeing 767 passenger plane to a cargo plane at the Israel Aerospace Industries in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Feb. 13, 2022. With the global airline industry in a slump, Israel's state-owned aerospace company is cashing in on the pandemic-driven growth in e-commerce by converting grounded passenger planes into cargo jets. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
14 of23 Oxygen masks lie on the floor of a Boeing 767 during its conversion from passenger plane to a cargo plane at the Israel Aerospace Industries in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Feb. 13, 2022. With the global airline industry in a slump, Israel's state-owned aerospace company is cashing in on the pandemic-driven growth in e-commerce by converting grounded passenger planes into cargo jets. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less 15 of23
16 of23 Engineers carry out passenger seats as they work on the conversion of a Boeing 767 passenger plane to a cargo plane at the Israel Aerospace Industries in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Feb. 13, 2022. With the global airline industry in a slump, Israel's state-owned aerospace company is cashing in on the pandemic-driven growth in e-commerce by converting grounded passenger planes into cargo jets. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
17 of23 A pile of life vests are piled up after being removed from a Boeing 767 during its conversion from passenger plane to a cargo plane at the Israel Aerospace Industries in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Feb. 13, 2022. With the global airline industry in a slump, Israel's state-owned aerospace company is cashing in on the pandemic-driven growth in e-commerce by converting grounded passenger planes into cargo jets. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less 18 of23
19 of23 Engineers work on the conversion of a Boeing 767 passenger plane to a cargo plane at the Israel Aerospace Industries in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan. 25, 2022. With the global airline industry in a slump, Israel's state-owned aerospace company is cashing in on the pandemic-driven growth in e-commerce by converting grounded passenger planes into cargo jets. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
20 of23 A Boeing 767 is undergoing conversion from passenger plane to a cargo plane at the Israel Aerospace Industries in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Feb. 13, 2022. With the global airline industry in a slump, Israel's state-owned aerospace company is cashing in on the pandemic-driven growth in e-commerce by converting grounded passenger planes into cargo jets. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less 21 of23
22 of23 Engineers works in a Boeing 767 cockpit during its conversion from passenger plane into a cargo plane at the Israel Aerospace Industries in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Feb. 13, 2022. With the global airline industry in a slump, Israel's state-owned aerospace company is cashing in on the pandemic-driven growth in e-commerce by converting grounded passenger planes into cargo jets. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
23 of23
LOD, Israel (AP) — The passenger doors on the jumbo jet were just too small. So engineers at Israel's main airport sliced a new hole the size of an SUV into the side of the fuselage — and hoisted a massive hatch into place.
In many ways, it's the doorway to the post-pandemic future of the battered airline industry.
Written By
LAURIE KELLMAN