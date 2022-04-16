Pandas devour ice cake to celebrate 50 years at National Zoo ASHRAF KHALIL , Associated Press April 16, 2022 Updated: April 16, 2022 2:13 p.m.
1 of15 Giant pandas Mei Xiang, left and her cub Xiao Qi Ji eat a fruitsicle cake in celebration of the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, 50 years of achievement in the care, conservation, breeding and study of giant pandas at The Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, Saturday, April 16, 2022. Jose Luis Magana/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — The “cake” was made from frozen fruit juice, sweet potatoes, carrots and sugar cane and it lasted about 15 minutes once giant panda mama Mei Xiang and her cub Xiao Qi Ji got hold of it.
The National Zoo's most famous tenants had an enthusiastic breakfast Saturday in front of adoring crowds as the zoo celebrated 50 years of its iconic panda exchange agreement with the Chinese government.