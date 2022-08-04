Palestinians left in tense limbo by Israeli expulsion order SAM McNEIL, Associated Press Aug. 4, 2022 Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 12:41 p.m.
A Palestinian flag is posted at a barbed wired at the Palestinian hamlet of Khallat al-Dhaba, in the cluster of Bedouin communities in Masafer Yatta, West Bank, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.
Zeynab Abu Sabaha, 3 stands at the entrance of her family's cave at the Palestinian hamlet of al-Fakheet, in the cluster of Bedouin communities in Masafer Yatta, West Bank, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.
Pigeons fly from the ruins of Mohammed Abu Sabaha's family structures and animal pens that Israeli soldiers demolished in earlier raids, at the Palestinian hamlet of al-Fakheet, in the cluster of Bedouin communities in Masafer Yatta, West Bank, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.
Palestinian Mohammed Abu Eram takes his flock of sheep out for the afternoon graze, at the Palestinian hamlet of Halawa, in the cluster of Bedouin communities in Masafer Yatta, West Bank, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.
Palestinian Salah al-Dababsa leaves his cave at the Palestinian hamlet of Khallat al-Dhaba, in the cluster of Bedouin communities in Masafer Yatta, West Bank, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.
A boy plays by the family house, at the Palestinian hamlet of Khallat al-Dhaba, in the cluster of Bedouin communities in Masafer Yatta, West Bank, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.
AL-FAKHEET, West Bank (AP) — After repeatedly rebuilding his home only to have it demolished by Israeli soldiers, Mohammed Abu Sabaha has a new plan to remain on the land — he is moving into a cave.
Abu Sabaha is among some 1,000 Palestinians at risk of expulsion from an arid region of the occupied West Bank that the Israeli military has designated as a live-fire training zone. Israel's Supreme Court upheld their expulsion in May after a two-decade legal battle.