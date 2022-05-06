Palestinians facing eviction by Israel vow to stay on land IMAD ISSEID, Associated Press May 6, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of14 Palestinian Issa Abu Eram takes his flock of sheep out for the afternoon graze, in the West Bank Beduin community of Jinba, Masafer Yatta, Friday, May 6, 2022. Israel's Supreme Court has upheld a long-standing expulsion order against eight Palestinian hamlets in the occupied West Bank, potentially leaving at least 1,000 people homeless. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Palestinian labors waves their hands to reporters as they ride at the back of pickup truck and heading to work, in the West Bank Beduin community of Jinba, Masafer Yatta, Friday, May 6, 2022. Israel's Supreme Court has upheld a long-standing expulsion order against eight Palestinian hamlets in the occupied West Bank, potentially leaving at least 1,000 people homeless. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Palestinian Issa Abu Eram rests with two of his twelve children at a cave that is part of his house, in the West Bank Beduin community of Jinba, Masafer Yatta, Friday, May 6, 2022. Israel's Supreme Court has upheld a long-standing expulsion order against eight Palestinian hamlets in the occupied West Bank, potentially leaving at least 1,000 people homeless. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 A Palestinian man walks inside his house in the West Bank Beduin community of Jinba, Masafer Yatta, Friday, May 6, 2022. Israel's Supreme Court has upheld a long-standing expulsion order against eight Palestinian hamlets in the occupied West Bank, potentially leaving at least 1,000 people homeless. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Palestinian Issa Abu Eram displays his local production of Jameed, a dried yogurt and a traditional Bedouin ingredient at the roof of his house, in the West Bank Beduin community of Jinba, Masafer Yatta, Friday, May 6, 2022. Israel's Supreme Court has upheld a long-standing expulsion order against eight Palestinian hamlets in the occupied West Bank, potentially leaving at least 1,000 people homeless. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Palestinian children play at an entertainment facility in the West Bank Beduin community of Jinba, Masafer Yatta, Friday, May 6, 2022. Israel's Supreme Court has upheld a long-standing expulsion order against eight Palestinian hamlets in the occupied West Bank, potentially leaving at least 1,000 people homeless. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Head of the Palestinian Beduin communities of Masafer Yatta, Nidal Younes talks to reporters in the West Bank Beduin community of Jinba, Masafer Yatta, Friday, May 6, 2022. Israel's Supreme Court has upheld a long-standing expulsion order against eight Palestinian hamlets in the occupied West Bank, potentially leaving at least 1,000 people homeless. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 A young Palestinian pastoralist takes his camels for a graze, near the West Bank Beduin community of Jinba, Masafer Yatta, Friday, May 6, 2022. Israel's Supreme Court has upheld a long-standing expulsion order against eight Palestinian hamlets in the occupied West Bank, potentially leaving at least 1,000 people homeless. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 A Palestinian child walks in the West Bank Beduin community of Jinba, Masafer Yatta, Friday, May 6, 2022. Israel's Supreme Court has upheld a long-standing expulsion order against eight Palestinian hamlets in the occupied West Bank, potentially leaving at least 1,000 people homeless. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
JINBA, West Bank (AP) — Everything here is makeshift, a result of decades of uncertainty. Homes are made from tin and plastic sheets, water is trucked in and power is obtained from batteries or a few solar panels.
The lives of thousands of Palestinians in a cluster of Bedouin communities in the southern West Bank have been on hold for more than four decades, ever since the land they cultivated and lived on was declared a military firing and training zone by Israel.