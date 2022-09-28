Palestinians: At least 4 killed in Israeli raid in West Bank

JENIN REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — At least four Palestinians were killed and 44 others wounded during an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin on Wednesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported, the latest in a series of deadly Israeli operations in the occupied territory.
Israeli forces said they fatally shot two Palestinians they had been sent to arrest in the Jenin refugee camp over their suspected involvement in recent shooting attacks. When soldiers surrounded a house in the camp, an explosive device detonated, a gunfight ensued and Israeli troops killed the two Palestinians, the military said.