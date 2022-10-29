Pakistani minister hints at action against Imran Khan convoy

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s interior minister alleged on Saturday that the country’s former premier, Imran Khan, who is leading an opposition convoy of thousands of supporters toward Islamabad, plans to use his march to spread “violence and chaos.”
Speaking to reporters in the Pakistani capital, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, offered as evidence for his claim an audiotape with a discussion — purportedly between Ali Amin Gandapur, a close Khan aide, and an unidentified person — about “arranging weapons and men" near Islamabad.