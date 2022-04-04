Pakistan's top court to rule on PM dissolving parliament KATHY GANNON, Associated Press April 4, 2022 Updated: April 4, 2022 3:48 a.m.
1 of9 A motorcyclist rides past a billboard with the picture of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan display outside the National Assembly, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Pakistan's embattled prime minister faces a no-confidence vote in Parliament on Sunday and the opposition said it has the numbers to win after Imran Khan's allies and partners in a fragile coalition abandoned him. Anjum Naveed/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Supporters of Pakistani opposition parties chant slogans against the Prime Minister Imran Khan outside the National Assembly, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Pakistan's president dissolved Parliament on Sunday setting the stage for early elections after the prime minister sidestepped a no-confidence move earlier in the day. Anjum Naveed/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Security personnel from the Frontier Constabulary stand guard during a protest in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Pakistan's embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan said Sunday he will seek early elections after sidestepping a no-confidence challenge and alleging that a conspiracy to topple his government had failed. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Supporters of ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) gather during a protest in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Pakistan's embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan said Sunday he will seek early elections after sidestepping a no-confidence challenge and alleging that a conspiracy to topple his government had failed. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Supporters of ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chant slogans during a protest in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Pakistan's embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan said Sunday he will seek early elections after sidestepping a no-confidence challenge and alleging that a conspiracy to topple his government had failed. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Security personnel stand guard during a protest in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Pakistan's embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan said Sunday he will seek early elections after sidestepping a no-confidence challenge and alleging that a conspiracy to topple his government had failed. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
ISLAMABAD (AP) — With Pakistan in political turmoil, the country's Supreme Court is to convene Monday to hear arguments and later rule on whether Prime Minister Imran Khan and his allies had the legal right to dissolve parliament and set the stage for early elections.
The opposition is challenging the latest moves by Khan, a former cricket start turned conservative Islamist leader who came to power in 2018, as a ploy to stay on as prime minister. It has also accused him of economic mismanagement.