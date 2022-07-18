Pakistan's ex-PM Khan wins by-elections in Punjab province

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party has won by-elections in Punjab, the country’s most populous province, and is likely to form the new provincial government there in the coming weeks, officials said Monday.

Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party won 15 seats out of 20 that were up for grabs in the 371-member provincial assembly in the much-anticipated vote held on Sunday. That brings the overall number of seats held by Khan's party and their allies in the chamber in Punjab to 188, two seats more than the simple majority of 186 needed to rule the province.