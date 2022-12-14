Osceola County holiday expo displays local artisan products

OSCEOLA COUNTY — Sharing local art and crafting businesses is a part of local communities and the annual Expo at the Osceola County Fairgrounds showcased some unique small businesses.

The Expo, held Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Osceola County Fairgrounds Community Building, featured over 30 different vendors from around the area who brought a wide variety of products ranging from clothing, beauty and skincare, handmade art, jewelry, pet items, holiday foods and plenty more.