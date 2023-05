OSCEOLA COUNTY — The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:

The Reed City Area District Library will host Story Hour at 11:30 a.m., every Wednesday at the library, 829 S. Chestnut St., Reed City. For more information visit reedcitylibrary.org or call 231-832-2131.

Gypsy Travelers Spell will host a Spring Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 6, at the morley Community Center, 151 7th Ave., Morley. For more information follow the Gypsy Travelers Spell Facebook page.

The Reed City city council will meet at 6 p.m., May 8, at city hall, 227 E. Lincoln Ave., Reed City. For more information visit reedcity.org or call 231-832-2245.

The Reed City Depot will host Summer Fun at the Depot with Cedar Creek Band from 7 to 9 p.m., the second and fourth Thursday of each month starting May 11. For more information call 231-832-2245.

Michigan Works! Reed City will host a home weatherization seminar at 6 p.m., May 17, at 240 E. Church St., Reed City. For more information call 231-832-3131.

The Dewings Center will host an archery demonstration and exhibition at 2 p.m., May 20, at the center, 202 S. Albert St., LeRoy, featuring Recurve archers and coaches Anette Skoog and Matthew Garcia. All ages welcome. Registration required to participate in archery events and try out a bow. To register call 231-768-3519 or email contact@dewingscenter.org or message on Facebook at dewingscenter. Admission I sfree, however a minimum $5 donation is requested.

The Osceola County Tire Collection will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 25 and 26; and 9 a.m., to noon, may 27, at the Middle Brancj Township Hall, 2963 15 Mile Rd., Marion.

The Evart Car Club will be meet the 2nd Tues of each month at 7 p.m. in the Family Room of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 9878 US 10, Evart. This is a new venue. Enter on the east side of the church. For more info visit evartcarclub.com or call Doug Trembath at 231- 233-4763.

The Evart Public Schools annual Returnable Cans and Bottles Fundraiser is going on now. Donated bottles and cans can be dropped off at Affordable Prints, 9622 US-10, Evart, on the pallets on the west side of the building. Funds from the donated bottles and cans will be used by various school organizations. To date over $15,000 worth of cans have been taken back. Please have cans in plastic bags, not paper.

The Free Methodist Church in Evart will host “Osceola Higher Ground,” a fun, free activity for the entire family, at 5:30 p.m., Thursdays, at 6151 95th Ave., Evart. Spring classes may include, but are not limited to, healthy lifestyles, crafts, family literacy, drug awareness, parenting and finance. Classes are offered for adults and student each week. Kids programing for ages 4-12. Nursery available for ages 3 and under. For more information contact Jan Kage or Deb Booher at 231-779-1888 or email highergroundwex@loveincwexfordosceola.org.

The Osceola County Commission on Aging will host “A Matter of Balance” classes from 1 to 3 p.m., Wednesdays, April 5 through May 24 at the Hersey Senior Center, 215 S. Division St., Hersey. The program is designed to help seniors manage falls and increase activity levels. For more information call 231-734-5559.

The Morley Community Center will host the following weekly events: Pickleball from 9 to 11 a.m., Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Thursday, for a $5 donation; Open gym for youth from 3:30 to 5 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday; Community Coffee from 9 to 11 a.m., Fridays; Community Potluck from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the first Thursday of each month; open walking any time the center is open. For information call 231-856-4496.

The Salvation Army of Big Rapids has opened a Fresh Start Baby Pantry open to families with children under age 5 in Mecosta, Osceola, Lake and Newaygo counties. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information visit sabigrapids.org or call 231-796-5597.

Crossroads Community Church, 110 S. Main St., Evart is hosting Celebrate Recovery meetings at 6:30 p.m., every Monday. Find answers with others that are on the same journey. For more information visit cccevart.org. or call 231-734-1100.

The Reed City Heritage Museum is open from 1-4 p.m. Friday through Tuesday at 138 W. Slosson Ave., Reed City. Admission is free. Groups are welcome.

The Crossroads Quilt Guild meets at 6:30 p.m., at the Church of the Nazarene, 5300 220th Ave., Reed City, on the fourth Tuesday of each month. Those interested are welcome to attend without being a member. Any level of quilter is encouraged to attend.

The Reed City Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 831 S. Chestnut St., Reed City. Clients may come once each month for 12 months.

The Reed City Senior Center at 219 E. Todd Ave., hosts the following events weekly: Wednesdays at noon - Fun Bingo; Thursdays at noon- Euchre; Friday – doors open at 10:30 a.m., Early Bird at 11:30 a.m. and Regular Bingo at noon. The first Wednesday of each month there will be a potluck at 11:30 a.m. For further information regarding activities or volunteering call 231-832-2676.