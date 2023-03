OSCEOLA COUNTY — The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:

The Reed City Area District Library will host Story Hour at 11:30 a.m., every Wednesday at the library, 829 S. Chestnut St., Reed City. For more information visit reedcitylibrary.org or call 231-832-2131.

The Reed City Area District Library is giving away trees for Earth Day to children in the service area. Parents can sign up their child to receive a free tree at neighborhoodforest.org/parent-registration. Additional trees can be purchased for $10. Trees will be delivered around Earth Day. For more information call 231-832-2131.

St Ann’s will host Senior Center in Baldwin will host a Friday Fish Fry dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m., every Friday starting Feb. 24 through March 31 at 690 9th St., Baldwin. Cost is $12 for adults, $5 for kids 5 to 11, and free for kids 4 and under. Dinner includes choice of baked or fried fish, French fries or baked potato, Cole slaw, mac and cheese, roll w/butter, non-alcoholic drinks and dessert.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5315 will host a Friday Fish Fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m., every Friday from Feb. 24 through April at 2225 S. M-37, Baldwin. Cost is $11. Dinner includes fried fish, French fries, Cole slaw and dessert. Shrimp and Chicken tenders will also be available. The public is welcome. For more information call 231-745-2134.

The Luther Area Public Library will host "Celebrate Dr. Seuss's Birthday through the month of March. Weekly story hour begins at 11 a.m. with crafts and snacks included. Each week will focus on a different Dr. Seuss story. For more information visit lutherlibrary.ploud.net.

Three Girls Bakery will host the 5th Annual Souper Super to support Project Starburst from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 22, 106 N. Michigan Ave., Big Rapids. Soup and bread dinner tickets are $20 and can be purchased at Project Starburst and Three Girls Bakery or online at projectstarburst.org.

The Mecosta County Democratic Party will host a presentation on Gotion during its quarterly meeting at 6 p.m., March 23, in the lower level of Artworks, 106 N. Michigan Ave. Big Rapids.

The Free Methodist Church in Evart will host “Osceola Higher Ground,” a fun, free activity for the entire family, at 5:30 p.m., Thursdays, starting March 23, at 6151 95th Ave., Evart. Spring classes may include, but are not limited to, healthy lifestyles, crafts, family literacy, drug awareness, parenting and finance. Classes are offered for adults and student each week. Kids programing for ages 4-12. Nursery available for ages 3 and under. For more information contact Jan Kage or Deb Booher at 231-779-1888 or email highergroundwex@loveincwexfordosceola.org.

The Osceola County Commission on Aging will host its annual Loaded bake Potato fundraiser sale on April 5. You will receive a 6-8 oz. potato with toppings of choice, including butter, cheese, sour cream, broccoli< bacon bits, green onion and salsa. Cost is $9 per potato and orders must be placed in advance. To order call 231-734-5559. Large business orders can be faxed to 231-465-4075.

The Reed City Moose Lodge 705 will host “Breakfast with the Bunny,” from 8 to 11 a.m., April 1 at 200 N. Roth St., Reed City. Breakfast will include pancakes, sausage, ham, milk and juice. Children will have the opportunity to take a picture with the Easter Bunny for $6.

The Reed City Moose Lodge 705 will host the 2023 Annual Ike Reed Easter Egg Hunt at 1 p.m., April 8, at the Osceola County Posse Grounds, 21940 6 Mile Rd., Reed City. Ages 0-10, four group areas, bring your own basket.

The Big Rapids Elks Club will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt at 1 p.m., April 8, at the Mecosta County Fairgrounds, 540 West Ave., Big Rapids. The event is free and open to the public. Three age group areas provide fun for all. Kids can visit with the Easter bunny and win prizes. For mor information call 224-210-9690.

Fremont Area Beekeepers Club is now taking reservations for Beginner and Advanced Beekeeping classes. Beginner Beekeeping will be from 10 a.m. to noon, Advanced class from 1 to 3 p.m., April 8, at the Reed City Depot, 200 N. Chestnut St., Reed City. Cost is $5 per class To reserve a spot call 231-465-8012 or email mark.sweppenheiser@macd.org.

The Evart Car Club will hold its first meeting of 2023 at 7 p.m., April 11 at the VFW Hall, 4686 85th Ave., Evart. For more information visit evartcarclub.com.

The AAUW Big Rapids will host its annual used book sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., April 14 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 15, at the First United Methodist Church, 304 Elm St., Big Rapids. Proceeds from the book sale will help fund scholarships for nontraditional Ferris State University students. Donations are currently being accepted. Donation bins are located at: Big Rapids Community Library, Artworks Big Rapids, Big Rapids First United Methodist Church, The United Church of Big Rapids, Immaunuel Lutheran Church, Antlers Fireside Grill, Conley’s Homestyle Bakery and Canadian Lakes Pharmacy. For more information call 231-5989-0872 or email AAUWBigRapids@gmail.com.

The Hollister Senior Center will host the annual Sprig Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 15, at 1505 Michigan Ave., Baldwin. Vendors will be selling unique handmade items for your home or your friends. For more information follow the Hollister Senior Center Facebook page.

The VFW Post 5315 will host Karaoke night, benefiting Meceola Currie Comfort Home opening soon in Reed City, from 4 to 7 p.m., April 22, at 2225 M-37, Baldwin. Doors open at 3 p.m. The event will include food, silent auctions, 50/50 raffles. Entry fee is $10.

The Reed City Area Chamber of Commerce will host Beer Fest 2023 from noon to 5 p.m., April 22 at Rambadt Memorial Park, 700 N. Park St., Reed City. For more information visit the Reed City Chamber Facebook page or redcitychamber.com.

Evart Promise Plus is presenting the 1st Biannual Classy Country Gala, Boots and Pearls, at 5 p.m., April 22, at the Osceola Community Building, Osceola County Fairgrounds, 101 Recreation Ave., Evart. For more information visit evartpromiseplus.org.

The Osceola County Commission on Aging will host “A Matter of Balance” classes from 1 to 3 p.m., Wednesdays, April 5 through May 24- at the Hersey Senior Center, 215 S. Division St., Hersey. The program is designed to help seniors manage falls and increase activity levels. For more information call 231-734-5559.

Big Rapids Band of Locals is looking for businesses and local crafters to reserve a booth at the upcoming annual Labor Day Arts and Crafts Festival to be held Sept. 4 in downtown Big Rapids. To reserve a booth visit bandoflocals.org.

Haymarsh Hunt Club is now taking reservations for the annual Archery Camp for 12 to 17 year-olds, June 22-25. Participants will learn how to shoot, make a camp, and other outdoor activities. To sign up visit raiseatfulldraw.com.

The Reed City Area Ministerial Association Coat Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., every Wednesday through the winter season at Reed City United Methodist Church, 503. S. Chestnut Ave., Reed City. Coats, hats, and other outerwear is available. For more information call 231-250-2790.

The Salvation Army of Big Rapids has opened a Fresh Start Baby Pantry open to families with children under age 5 in Mecosta, Osceola, Lake and Newaygo counties. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information visit sabigrapids.org or call 231-796-5597.

Crossroads Community Church, 110 S. Main St., Evart is hosting Celebrate Recovery meetings at 6:30 p.m., every Monday. Find answers with others that are on the same journey. For more information visit cccevart.org. or call 231-734-1100.

The Reed City Heritage Museum is open from 1-4 p.m. Friday through Tuesday at 138 W. Slosson Ave., Reed City. Admission is free. Groups are welcome.

The Crossroads Quilt Guild meets at 6:30 p.m., at the Church of the Nazarene, 5300 220th Ave., Reed City, on the fourth Tuesday of each month. Those interested are welcome to attend without being a member. Any level of quilter is encouraged to attend.

The Reed City Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 831 S. Chestnut St., Reed City. Clients may come once each month for 12 months.

The Reed City Senior Center at 219 E. Todd Ave., hosts the following events weekly: Wednesdays at noon - Fun Bingo; Thursdays at noon- Euchre; Friday – doors open at 10:30 a.m., Early Bird at 11:30 a.m. and Regular Bingo at noon. The first Wednesday of each month there will be a potluck at 11:30 a.m. For further information regarding activities or volunteering call 231-832-2676.