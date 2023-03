OSCEOLA COUNTY — The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:

The Reed City Area District Library will host Story Hour at 11:30 a.m., every Wednesday at the library, 829 S. Chestnut St., Reed City. For more information visit reedcitylibrary.org or call 231-832-2131.

The Reed City city council will meet at 6 p.m., March 13, at the city hall, 227 E. Lincoln Ave., Reed City. For more information, visit reedcity.org or call 231-832-2245.

St Ann’s will host Senior Center in Baldwin will host a Friday Fish Fry dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m., every Friday starting Feb. 24 through March 31 at 690 9th St., Baldwin. Cost is $12 for adults, $5 for kids 5 to 11, and free for kids 4 and under. Dinner includes choice of baked or fried fish, French fries or baked potato, Cole slaw, mac and cheese, roll w/butter, non-alcoholic drinks and dessert.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5315 will host a Friday Fish Fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m., every Friday from Feb. 24 through April at 2225 S. M-37, Baldwin. Cost is $11. Dinner includes fried fish, French fries, Cole slaw and dessert. Shrimp and Chicken tenders will also be available. The public is welcome. For more information call 231-745-2134.

West Shore Community College will present the musical “Footloose” at Center Stage Theatre at 7:30 p.m., March 9-11; and at 2 p.m., March 11 and 12. For tickets and information, visit westshore.edu/performingarts.

The Irons Area Tourist Association will host the annual Cabin Fever Relief Party 2023 from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m., March 11, at Skinner Park Hall, 5074 W. 10 ½ Mile Rd., Irons. A chili cook-off will start at 6 p.m., live music by Onager at 8 p.m. Admission is $10 or $5 with three nonperishable items. All the food collected will be donated to local food pantries.

Reed City Area District Library will host an open house from 5 to 7 p.m., March 14. The event will include snacks, drinks, games and prizes, plus free books. For more information visit reedcitylibrary.org.

The Luther Area Public Library will host "Celebrate Dr. Seuss's Birthday through the month of March. Weekly story hour begins at 11 a.m. with crafts and snacks included. Each week will focus on a different Dr. Seuss story. For more information visit lutherlibrary.ploud.net.

The Morley Community Center will host an Indoor Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., March 18, at 151 E. 7th St., Morley. The market will feature unique and local crafters, artisans and vendors. For more information visit morleycenter.org.

Three Girls Bakery will host the 5th Annual Souper Super to support Project Starburst from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 22, 106 N. Michigan Ave., Big Rapids. Soup and bread dinner tickets are $20 and can be purchased at Project Starburst and Three Girls Bakery or online at projectstarburst.org.

The Mecosta County Democratic Party will host a presentation on Gotion during its quarterly meeting at 6 p.m., March 23, in the lower level of Artworks, 106 N. Michigan Ave. Big Rapids.

The Free Methodist Church in Evart will host the Osceola Higher Ground program at 5:30 p.m., each Thursday starting March 23, at 6151 95th Ave., Evart. This is a fun-filled family activity designed to offer encouragement and support. Classes offered for adults and students; children’s programing for ages 4 to 12; nursery available for ages 3 and under. For more information call 231-770-1888.

Fremont Area Beekeepers Club is now taking reservations for Beginner and Advanced Beekeeping classes. Beginner Beekeeping will be from 10 a.m. to noon, Advanced class from 1 to 3 p.m., April 8, at the Reed City Depot, 200 N. Chestnut St., Reed City. Cost is $5 per class To reserve a spot call 231-465-8012 or email mark.sweppenheiser@macd.org.

Big Rapids Band of Locals is looking for businesses and local crafters to reserve a booth at the upcoming annual Labor Day Arts and Crafts Festival to be held Sept. 4 in downtown Big Rapids. To reserve a booth visit bandoflocals.org.

Haymarsh Hunt Club is now taking reservations for the annual Archery Camp for 12 to 17 year-olds, June 22-25. Participants will learn how to shoot, make a camp, and other outdoor activities. To sign up visit raiseatfulldraw.com.

AAUW-Big Rapids is now collecting donations of gently used books, CDs and DVDs for its annual used book sale to be held in April. Donation bins are located at: Big Rapids Community Library, Artworks Big Rapids, Big Rapids First United Methodist Church, The United Church of Big Rapids, Immaunuel Lutheran Church, Antlers Fireside Grill, Conley’s Homestyle Bakery and Canadian Lakes Pharmacy.

Reservations are now open at Paris Park in Green Township for shelter buildings, seasonal campsites and monthly campsites. Nightly reservations begin at 4 p.m., Feb. 1. For rate information information or reservations visit mecostacountyparks.com or call 231-832-3246.

The Reed City Area Ministerial Association Coat Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., every Wednesday through the winter season at Reed City United Methodist Church, 503. S. Chestnut Ave., Reed City. Coats, hats, and other outerwear is available. For more information call 231-250-2790.

The Salvation Army of Big Rapids has opened a Fresh Start Baby Pantry open to families with children under age 5 in Mecosta, Osceola, Lake and Newaygo counties. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information visit sabigrapids.org or call 231-796-5597.

Crossroads Community Church, 110 S. Main St., Evart is hosting Celebrate Recovery meetings at 6:30 p.m., every Monday. Find answers with others that are on the same journey. For more information visit cccevart.org. or call 231-734-1100.

The Reed City Heritage Museum is open from 1-4 p.m. Friday through Tuesday at 138 W. Slosson Ave., Reed City. Admission is free. Groups are welcome.

The Crossroads Quilt Guild meets at 6:30 p.m., at the Church of the Nazarene, 5300 220th Ave., Reed City, on the fourth Tuesday of each month. Those interested are welcome to attend without being a member. Any level of quilter is encouraged to attend.

The Reed City Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 831 S. Chestnut St., Reed City. Clients may come once each month for 12 months.

The Reed City Senior Center at 219 E. Todd Ave., hosts the following events weekly: Wednesdays at noon - Fun Bingo; Thursdays at noon- Euchre; Friday – doors open at 10:30 a.m., Early Bird at 11:30 a.m. and Regular Bingo at noon. The first Wednesday of each month there will be a potluck at 11:30 a.m. For further information regarding activities or volunteering call 231-832-2676.