The Reed City Area District Library will host Story Hour at 11:30 a.m., Feb. 1 at the library, 829 S. Chestnut St., Reed City. For more information visit reedcitylibrary.org or call 231-832-2131.

CranHill Ranch will host “Winterfest” a community event from 2 to 6 p.m., Jan. 29 and Feb. 19 at 14444 17 Mile Rd., Rodney. The event will include tubing, ice skating, snowshoeing, ice climbing, pony rides, bonfire, petting farm and more. A free meal will be served from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Admittance is free. For more information visit cranhillranch.com/winterfest.

The Reed City city council will meet at 6 p.m., Feb. 13, at city hall, 227 E. Lincoln Ave., Reed City. For more information visit reedcity.org or call 231-832-2245.

The Reed City Boy Scouts Troop 74 will host its annual chili cookoff fundraiser from 1 to 3 p.m., Feb. 25, at the Reed City Scout Center, 4918 N. Pak St., Reed City. Entry deadline for contestants is Feb. 17. Cost is $20 per entry. Chili samples cost $5 for 12 and up, $3 for 11 and under. Bowl of chili and muffin is $2. Proceeds support Troop 74 activities.

Hungerford Trail Riders Association is inviting new and returning members to a Winter Membership Meeting from noon to 2 p.m., Feb. 25 at the Norwhich Township Hall, 7213 N. Cypress, Big Rapids. For more information email hungerfordtrailriders@gmail.com or call 231-250-9369.

Haymarsh Hunt Club will host a 5-stand night league target shooting event from 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, Feb. 2 through Feb. 28. At 11959 Jefferson Rd., Morley. Eight 25-round targets to qualify. Cjoose to shoot 1 round each on Tuesday and Thursday, or 2 rounds one day per week. League fee is $20. Round of 25 clays is $10. For more information or to sign up call 231-352-7050 or email ashley@haymarsh.com.

AYSO Spring Soccer sign up is going on now through Feb. 28 at AYSO872.org. Cost is $40. Games start April 22 and end June 3. For more information call 231-768-5149.

AAUW-Big Rapids is now collecting donations of gently used books, CDs and DVDs for its annual used book sale to be held in April. Donation bins are located at: Big Rapids Community Library, Artworks Big Rapids, Big Rapids First United Methodist Church, The United Church of Big Rapids, Immaunuel Lutheran Church, Antlers Fireside Grill, Conley’s Homestyle Bakery and Canadian Lakes Pharmacy.

Reservations are now open at Paris Park in Green Township for shelter buildings, seasonal campsites and monthly campsites. Nightly reservations begin at 4 p.m., Feb. 1. For rate information information or reservations visit mecostacountyparks.com or call 231-832-3246.

The Polar Plunge for Special Olympics will take place Feb. 25 in Big Rapids. Several members of the Walmart team will be participating. To donate visit classy.org/team/47051.

Reservations are now being accepted for the annual Veterans Field Hunt from 8 a.m. to noon, March 4, at Haymarsh Hunt Club, 11959 Jefferson Rd., Morley, sponsored by the Morley American Legion Sons of the American Legion. To sign up call 989-352-7050.

Together2THRIVE will host a Mecosta-Osceola Community Baby Shower March 6 - 10 on Facebook Live Together2THRIVE. Educational videos will share tips and tricks on childcare. Goodie bags will be available for pick up. To register visit forms.gle/LhEHrctfZrjFqpoH6.

The Reed City Area Ministerial Association Coat Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., every Wednesday through the winter season at Reed City United Methodist Church, 503. S. Chestnut Ave., Reed City. Coats, hats, and other outerwear is available. For more information call 231-250-2790.

The Salvation Army of Big Rapids has opened a Fresh Start Baby Pantry open to families with children under age 5 in Mecosta, Osceola, Lake and Newaygo counties. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information visit sabigrapids.org or call 231-796-5597.

Crossroads Community Church, 110 S. Main St., Evart is hosting Celebrate Recovery meetings at 6:30 p.m., every Monday. Find answers with others that are on the same journey. For more information visit cccevart.org. or call 231-734-1100.

The Reed City Heritage Museum is open from 1-4 p.m. Friday through Tuesday at 138 W. Slosson Ave., Reed City. Admission is free. Groups are welcome.

The Crossroads Quilt Guild meets at 6:30 p.m., at the Church of the Nazarene, 5300 220th Ave., Reed City, on the fourth Tuesday of each month. Those interested are welcome to attend without being a member. Any level of quilter is encouraged to attend.

The Reed City Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 831 S. Chestnut St., Reed City. Clients may come once each month for 12 months.

The Reed City Senior Center at 219 E. Todd Ave., hosts the following events weekly: Wednesdays at noon - Fun Bingo; Thursdays at noon- Euchre; Friday – doors open at 10:30 a.m., Early Bird at 11:30 a.m. and Regular Bingo at noon. The first Wednesday of each month there will be a potluck at 11:30 a.m. For further information regarding activities or volunteering call 231-832-2676.