Osceola County community events calendar for 12/14/22

OSCEOLA COUNTY — The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:

The Reed City Cub Scouts Pack 174 annual Scouting for Food drive is going on now. Collection boxes will be placed at West Michigan Credit Union, Huntington Bank, Lake-Osceola State Bank, Hometown Pharmacy, Reed City Auto Sales, Yoplait, Rite Aid, Ace Hardware and Ebels. For more information or to make an individual donation, call 989-339-8556 or email suzspaugh@yahoo.com.

The Village of Barryton will host a Holiday Pop-Up Shopping Event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Dec. 17 & 18, at 19608 30th Ave., Barryton. Local, small business vendors will be on site with crafts and gift items. Attendees can win a holiday giveaway.

Reed City Fields Assisted Living will host a Holiday Whobilation from 2 to 4 p.m., Dec. 18 at 22109 Professional Dr., Reed City. The open house style event will feature a meet and greet with the Grinch, crafts, cookie decorating and hot cocoa. The public is welcome to attend.

TNR Mecosta will host a gift wrapping fundraiser from 1 to 4 p.m., Dec. 18 at The Sawmill Saloon, 1003 Maple St., Big Rapids. For a donation, TNR will wrap your holiday gifts. Hot dogs, hot cocoa and cookies will be available for a fee. The event will include a children’s reading time. Funds will support the spay, neuter, release program.

The Reed City city council will meet at 6 p.m., Dec. 19, at city hall, 227 E. Lincoln Ave., Reed City. For more information visit reedcity.org or call 231-832-2245.

The Osceola County board of commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m., Dec. 20, at the Osceola County Administration Building, 602 W. Upton Ave., Reed City. For more information visit osceola-county.org or call 231- 832-3261.

The Rooster Saloon in Chippewa Lake will host its annual free Christmas dinner from 1 to 3 p.m., Dec. 24. Dinners will be pre-made and will include meat, potatoes, gravy, corn and roll and will be to go only. Order by Dec. 21 with the number of meals you desire and a contact number on Facebook Messenger.

The Reed City Area Chamber of Commerce will host a New Year’s Eve Ball Drop from 9 p.m. to 12;30 a.m., Dec. 31 in downtown Reed City. The event will include music and food. The Social District will be open. For more information visit reedcitychamber.com.

The Reed City Area Ministerial Association Coat Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., every Wednesday through the winter season at Reed City United Methodist Church, 503. S. Chestnut Ave., Reed City. Coats, hats, and other outerwear is available. For more information call 231-250-2790.

The Salvation Army of Big Rapids has opened a Fresh Start Baby Pantry open to families with children under age 5 in Mecosta, Osceola, Lake and Newaygo counties. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information visit sabigrapids.org or call 231-796-5597.

Crossroads Community Church, 110 S. Main St., Evart is hosting Celebrate Recovery meetings at 6:30 p.m., every Monday. Find answers with others that are on the same journey. For more information visit cccevart.org. or call 231-734-1100.

The Reed City Heritage Museum is open from 1-4 p.m. Friday through Tuesday at 138 W. Slosson Ave., Reed City. Admission is free. Groups are welcome.

The Crossroads Quilt Guild meets at 6:30 p.m., at the Church of the Nazarene, 5300 220th Ave., Reed City, on the fourth Tuesday of each month. Those interested are welcome to attend without being a member. Any level of quilter is encouraged to attend.

The Reed City Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 831 S. Chestnut St., Reed City. Clients may come once each month for 12 months.

The Reed City Senior Center at 219 E. Todd Ave., hosts the following events weekly: Wednesdays at noon - Fun Bingo; Thursdays at noon- Euchre; Friday – doors open at 10:30 a.m., Early Bird at 11:30 a.m. and Regular Bingo at noon. The first Wednesday of each month there will be a potluck at 11:30 a.m. For further information regarding activities or volunteering call 231-832-1136.