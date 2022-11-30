Osceola County community events calendar

OSCEOLA COUNTY — The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:
The Mecosta County Community Giving Day will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Nov. 29, at the Big Rapids Eagles. Local nonprofits are invited to participate. Donations will be accepted online from now through December 31. For more information contact helpmcnonprofits@gmail.com or visit communitygivingday.org.