Osceola County community events calendar

OSCEOLA COUNTY — The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:

The Mecosta County Community Giving Day will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Nov. 29, at the Big Rapids Eagles. Local nonprofits are invited to participate. Donations will be accepted online from now through December 31. For more information contact helpmcnonprofits@gmail.com or visit communitygivingday.org.

Trinity Lutheran Church and School is hosting a Christmas Family Movie Night from 6 to 9 p.m., Dec. 2 in the church Narthex, 19778 US-10, Reed City. Feature movies will be “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and “The Muppets Christmas Carol.” Ornament making, coloring, photo booth and popcorn included. Attendees are encouraged to bring a new unwrapped gift for Eagle Village gift drive. Raffle proceeds supporting school programs.

The Reed City Moose Lodge 705 will host “Breakfast with Santa” from 8 to 11 a.m., Dec. 3, at 200 N. Roth St., Reed City. Breakfast includes pancakes, eggs, sausage, ham, juice, milk and coffee. Take a photo with Santa, frost a cookie to take home. Cost is $6 per person.

The Morley Community Center will host a Christmas Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 3. Vendor spaces are available for $40. Contact Mary Ann at 231-856-4496 or mggalloway39@gmail.com.

The Barryton Elementary School will host a Santa Shop craft show for students to shop for Christmas gifts. It will be open to the public from 3:15 to 4 p.m., Dec. 7 in the elementary school gym.

Crossroads Harmony Chorus Holiday Concert: 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 22275 4 Mile Road, Reed City; and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Evart United Methodist Church, 619 N. Cherry St., Evart. Concerts are free and open to the public

The Morley Community Center will host a visit with Santa from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Dec. 9 at 151 E. 7th St., Morley. For more information call 231-598-1861.

The Evart “Miracle on Main Street” Christmas parade and tree lighting will take place starting at 6 p.m., Dec. 10 in downtown Evart. Anyone interested in participating in the parade may contact Chris Emerick on Facebook messenger.

The Osceola County Expo Small Business Arts and Crafts show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 10, at the Osceola County Fairgrounds Community Building. Concessions will be available. For more information call 231-357-2701 or email erica98915@yahoo.com.

Crossroads Theatre Guild presents "A Christmas Story:" 7 p.m. Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17, and 2 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18, at 249 W. Upton Ave., Reed City. Call 231-465-4044 for reservations.

TNR Mecosta will host a gift wrapping fundraiser from 1 to 4 p.m., Dec. 18 at The Sawmill Saloon, 1003 Maple St., Big Rapids. For a donation, TNR will wrap your holiday gifts. Hot dogs, hot cocoa and cookies will be available for a fee. The event will include a children’s reading time. Funds will support the spay, neuter, release program.

The Reed City Area Ministerial Association Coat Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., every Wednesday through the winter season at Reed City United Methodist Church, 503. S. Chestnut Ave., Reed City. Coats, hats, and other outerwear is available. For more information call 231-250-2790.

The Salvation Army of Big Rapids has opened a Fresh Start Baby Pantry open to families with children under age 5 in Mecosta, Osceola, Lake and Newaygo counties. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information visit sabigrapids.org or call 231-796-5597.

Crossroads Community Church, 110 S. Main St., Evart is hosting Celebrate Recovery meetings at 6:30 p.m., every Monday. Find answers with others that are on the same journey. For more information visit cccevart.org. or call 231-734-1100.

The Reed City Heritage Museum is open from 1-4 p.m. Friday through Tuesday at 138 W. Slosson Ave., Reed City. Admission is free. Groups are welcome.

The Crossroads Quilt Guild meets at 6:30 p.m., at the Church of the Nazarene, 5300 220th Ave., Reed City, on the fourth Tuesday of each month. Those interested are welcome to attend without being a member. Any level of quilter is encouraged to attend.

The Reed City Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 831 S. Chestnut St., Reed City. Clients may come once each month for 12 months.

The Reed City Senior Center at 219 E. Todd Ave., hosts the following events weekly: Wednesdays at noon - Fun Bingo; Thursdays at noon- Euchre; Friday – doors open at 10:30 a.m., Early Bird at 11:30 a.m. and Regular Bingo at noon. The first Wednesday of each month there will be a potluck at 11:30 a.m. For further information regarding activities or volunteering call 231-832-1136.