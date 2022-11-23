Osceola County community events calendar

OSCEOLA COUNTY — The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:
The Reed City Evergreen Festival Arts & Craft Show will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Reed City High School. The event will feature over 125 vendors and is a great place to jump start your holiday shopping. Contact Reed City Community Education for more information at 231-832-5517.