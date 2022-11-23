Osceola County community events calendar

OSCEOLA COUNTY — The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:

The Reed City Evergreen Festival Arts & Craft Show will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Reed City High School. The event will feature over 125 vendors and is a great place to jump start your holiday shopping. Contact Reed City Community Education for more information at 231-832-5517.

The Reed City Evergreen Festival Parade will start at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26. Parade participants can start lining up on Sears & Franklin at 12:30 p.m. There will be cash prizes for eight different categories. Following the parade, from 1 to 3 p.m., stop by the Reed City Depot to visit Santa, Mrs. Claus, the elves & reindeer, decorate a cookie and sip on some hot cocoa. At 7 p.m. there will be an old fashion Christmas sing-a-long led by Pam Bowman & Jeff Gardner at the Crossroads Theatre. Call 231-832-5431 for information and details.

The Mecosta County Community Giving Day will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Nov. 29, at the Big Rapids Eagles. Local nonprofits are invited to participate. Donations will be accepted online from now through December 31. For more information contact helpmcnonprofits@gmail.com or visit communitygivingday.org.

The Reed City Moose Lodge 705 will host “Breakfast with Santa” from 8 to 11 a.m., Dec. 3, at 200 N. Roth St., Reed City. Breakfast includes pancakes, eggs, sausage, ham, juice, milk and coffee. Take a photo with Santa, frost a cookie to take home. Cost is $6 per person.

The Morley Community Center will host a Christmas Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 3. Vendor spaces are available for $40. Contact Mary Ann at 231-856-4496 or mggalloway39@gmail.com.

Crossroads Harmony Chorus Holiday Concert: 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 22275 4 Mile Road, Reed City; and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Evart United Methodist Church, 619 N. Cherry St., Evart. Concerts are free and open to the public

The Morley Community Center will host a visit with Santa from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Dec. 9 at 151 E. 7th St., Morley. For more information call 231-598-1861.

The Evart “Miracle on Main Street” Christmas parade and tree lighting will take place starting at 6 p.m., Dec. 10 in downtown Evart. Anyone interested in participating in the parade may contact Chris Emerick on Facebook messenger.

The Osceola County Expo Small Business Arts and Crafts show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 10, at the Osceola County Fairgrounds Community Building. Concessions will be available. For more information call 231-357-2701 or email erica98915@yahoo.com.

Crossroads Theatre Guild presents "A Christmas Story:" 7 p.m. Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17, and 2 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18, at 249 W. Upton Ave., Reed City. Call 231-465-4044 for reservations.

The Leroy-Rose Lake fire department will host an EMT Course from 6 to 10 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays through March 28. Register at tinyurl.com/LeroyRoseLake. For more information contact Jenny Edstrom at 231-510-6162 or jedstrom51@gmail.com.

The Reed City Area Ministerial Association Coat Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., every Wednesday through the winter season at Reed City United Methodist Church, 503. S. Chestnut Ave., Reed City. Coats, hats, and other outerwear is available. For more information call 231-250-2790.

The Salvation Army of Big Rapids has opened a Fresh Start Baby Pantry open to families with children under age 5 in Mecosta, Osceola, Lake and Newaygo counties. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information visit sabigrapids.org or call 231-796-5597.

Crossroads Community Church, 110 S. Main St., Evart is hosting Celebrate Recovery meetings at 6:30 p.m., every Monday. Find answers with others that are on the same journey. For more information visit cccevart.org. or call 231-734-1100.

The Reed City Heritage Museum is open from 1-4 p.m. Friday through Tuesday at 138 W. Slosson Ave., Reed City. Admission is free. Groups are welcome.

The Crossroads Quilt Guild meets at 6:30 p.m., at the Church of the Nazarene, 5300 220th Ave., Reed City, on the fourth Tuesday of each month. Those interested are welcome to attend without being a member. Any level of quilter is encouraged to attend.

The Reed City Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 831 S. Chestnut St., Reed City. Clients may come once each month for 12 months.

The Reed City Senior Center at 219 E. Todd Ave., hosts the following events weekly: Wednesdays at noon - Fun Bingo; Thursdays at noon- Euchre; Friday – doors open at 10:30 a.m., Early Bird at 11:30 a.m. and Regular Bingo at noon. The first Wednesday of each month there will be a potluck at 11:30 a.m. For further information regarding activities or volunteering call 231-832-1136.