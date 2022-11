OSCEOLA COUNTY — The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:

The Village of Barryton will host a free Thanksgiving community meal from 6 to 7 p.m., Nov. 17 at the Barryton Elementary School cafeteria. RSVP by calling 989-382-5311. The meal is sponsored by local churches, business and community organizations.

Trinity Lutheran Church and School will host its annual Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Handcrafted items, decorations, craft materials, and baked goods will be featured. All items are made and donated by Trinity friends and family, with proceeds going toward Trinity Lutheran Church and School. A free make-and-take ornament activity will be provided for children. Additionally, there is a drawing where you can enter to win a variety of prizes, including a quilt, oil painting and more.

Lunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chicken noodle soup, chili, sloppy joes, salad and dessert are offered at $1.50 per item. Beverages are free.

The Morley Community Center will host a wreath making workshop from 10 a.m. to noon, Nov. 19 at the center, 151 East 7th St., Morley. For more information call 231-598-1861.

The Big Rapids DBA will host a Festival of Lights event from 6 to 8 p.m., Nov. 19 in downtown Big Rapids. The event will include a parade, tree lighting, live reindeer, Christmas stories, caroling and a visit from Santa.

Haymarsh Hunt Club will host an all women’s team pheasant competition starting at 8:30 a.m., Nov. 19 at the club, 11959 Jefferson Rd., Morley. To register a team call 989-352-7050.

The Evart city council will meet at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 22, at the Depot, 200 S. Main St., Evart. For more information visit evart.org or call 231-734-2181.

The Reed City Evergreen Festival Arts & Craft Show will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Reed City High School. The event will feature over 125 vendors and is a great place to jump start your holiday shopping. Contact Reed City Community Education for more information at 231-832-5517.

The Reed City Evergreen Festival Parade will start at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26. Parade participants can start lining up on Sears & Franklin at 12:30 p.m. There will be cash prizes for eight different categories. Following the parade, from 1 to 3 p.m., stop by the Reed City Depot to visit Santa, Mrs. Claus, the elves & reindeer, decorate a cookie and sip on some hot cocoa. At 7 p.m. there will be an old fashion Christmas sing-a-long led by Pam Bowman & Jeff Gardner at the Crossroads Theatre. Call 231-832-5431 for information and details.

The Mecosta County Community Giving Day will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Nov. 29, at the Big Rapids Eagles. Local nonprofits are invited to participate. Donations will be accepted online from now through December 31. For more information contact helpmcnonprofits@gmail.com or visit communitygivingday.org.

The Leroy-Rose Lake fire department will host an EMT Course from 6 to 10 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays through March 28. Register at tinyurl.com/LeroyRoseLake. For more information contact Jenny Edstrom at 231-510-6162 or jedstrom51@gmail.com.

The Reed City Area Ministerial Association Coat Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., every Wednesday through the winter season at Reed City United Methodist Church, 503. S. Chestnut Ave., Reed City. Coats, hats, and other outerwear is available. For more information call 231-250-2790.

The Salvation Army of Big Rapids has opened a Fresh Start Baby Pantry open to families with children under age 5 in Mecosta, Osceola, Lake and Newaygo counties. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information visit sabigrapids.org or call 231-796-5597.

Crossroads Community Church, 110 S. Main St., Evart is hosting Celebrate Recovery meetings at 6:30 p.m., every Monday. Find answers with others that are on the same journey. For more information visit cccevart.org. or call 231-734-1100.

The Reed City Heritage Museum is open from 1-4 p.m. Friday through Tuesday at 138 W. Slosson Ave., Reed City. Admission is free. Groups are welcome.

The Crossroads Quilt Guild meets at 6:30 p.m., at the Church of the Nazarene, 5300 220th Ave., Reed City, on the fourth Tuesday of each month. Those interested are welcome to attend without being a member. Any level of quilter is encouraged to attend.

The Reed City Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 831 S. Chestnut St., Reed City. Clients may come once each month for 12 months.

The Reed City Senior Center at 219 E. Todd Ave., hosts the following events weekly: Wednesdays at noon - Fun Bingo; Thursdays at noon- Euchre; Friday – doors open at 10:30 a.m., Early Bird at 11:30 a.m. and Regular Bingo at noon. The first Wednesday of each month there will be a potluck at 11:30 a.m. For further information regarding activities or volunteering call 231-832-1136.