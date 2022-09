OSCEOLA COUNTY — The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:

The Mecosta and Osceola-Lake Conservation District tree sale is going on now. Deadline to order is Sept. 16. For more information visit mecostacd.org/treeseedlings.

The Reed City city council will meet at 6 p.m., Sept. 19, at the Reed City city hall, 227 Lincoln Ave. For more information visit reedcity.org or call 231-832-2245.

Boys in Kindergarten through 5th grade interested in Cub Scouts are invited to a sign up night at 7p.m., Sept. 20, at the former Old Rugged Cross Museum building, 4742 N. Park St., Reed City. Come check out our Pack and meet our leaders. The Rain Gutter Regatta will take place that evening. Scouts can build a boat out of wood or recycled materials and bring it to race.

The Osceola County board of commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m., Sept. 20, at the Osceola County Administration Building 602 W. Upton Ave., Reed City. For more information visit osceola-county.org or call 231-832-3261.

The Swiss Alpine Community Blood Drive will be held from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Sept. 29 at the Community Rec Center, 10000 Alpine Dr., Reed City. Appointments preferred, but walk-ins welcome. To make an appointment call 1-866-642-5663 or visit Versiti.org/MI.

The CrossRoads Theatre Guild will present “The Girls is 509” Sept. 30 through Oct. 9, at the performing arts center, 249 W. Upton Ave., Reed City. For show times and tickets call 231-465-4044.

The Big Rapids High School Homecoming Parade will take place at 5:30 p.m., Sept. 30 along Michigan Avenue in downtown Big Rapids. For more information email kbritton@brps.org.

Michigan State University Extension Service will offer Michigan Cottage Food Law Training from at 3 p.m., Oct. 11, via ZOOM. For more information visit events.anr.msu.edu/MICottageFoodLaw2.

The Barryton Gun Club is inviting vendors to participate in the annual Gun and Knife Show scheduled for Oct. 1. Tables are $20. For more information call 231-250-7257 or email 54mcso@gmail.com.

The Green Gold Diner in Evart will host an October Festival from 5 to 9 p.m., Oct. 1, at 201 W. Seventh St., Evart. The event will feature polish food, craft beer and other spirits, along with games, live music and a chili cookoff.

The Oxford Farm corn maze and pumpkin patch is open for the fall season through Oct. 16, at 1799 S. 155th Ave., Hersey. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday and 1 to 8 p.m., Sunday. The farm includes a corn maze and kids’ corn maze for $5, free yard games, a hay tower, a picnic area and photo ops. For more information visit oxfordfarmcornmaze.com.

The Salvation Army of Big Rapids has opened a Fresh Start Baby Pantry open to families with children under age 5 in Mecosta, Osceola, Lake and Newaygo counties. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information visit sabigrapids.org or call 231-796-5597.

The Evart Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays, now through October 8. Vendors or food trucks interested in being part of the farmers market email evartfarmmarket@gmail.com or call 231-250-8768.

Crossroads Community Church, 110 S. Main St., Evart is hosting Celebrate Recovery meetings at 6:30 p.m., every Monday. Find answers with others that are on the same journey. For more information visit cccevart.org. or call 231-734-1100.

The Reed City Heritage Museum is open from 1-4 p.m. Friday through Tuesday at 138 W. Slosson Ave., Reed City. Admission is free. Groups are welcome.

The Crossroads Quilt Guild meets at 6:30 p.m., at the Church of the Nazarene, 5300 220th Ave., Reed City, on the fourth Tuesday of each month. Those interested are welcome to attend without being a member. Any level of quilter is encouraged to attend.

The Reed City Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 831 S. Chestnut St., Reed City. Clients may come once each month for 12 months.

The Reed City Senior Center at 219 E. Todd Ave., hosts the following events weekly: Wednesdays at noon - Fun Bingo; Thursdays at noon- Euchre; Friday – doors open at 10:30 a.m., Early Bird at 11:30 a.m. and Regular Bingo at noon. The first Wednesday of each month there will be a potluck at 11:30 a.m. For further information regarding activities or volunteering call 231-832-1136.