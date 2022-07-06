Osceola County community events calendar

OSCEOLA COUNTY — The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:
• Reed City Brewing Company will host a golf outing July 8 at Intimidator Golf Course, 5898 E. 17 Mile Rd., Reed City. Proceeds will be used to provide back to school supplies for local students. For more information or to register, contact Courtney Murphy at 231-465-4222 or email at courtneymurphyrcbc@hotmail.com.