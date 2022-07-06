Osceola County community events calendar

OSCEOLA COUNTY — The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:

• Reed City Brewing Company will host a golf outing July 8 at Intimidator Golf Course, 5898 E. 17 Mile Rd., Reed City. Proceeds will be used to provide back to school supplies for local students. For more information or to register, contact Courtney Murphy at 231-465-4222 or email at courtneymurphyrcbc@hotmail.com.

• The Reed City Area District Library is hosting Story Hour at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 13, which will include stories and activities. For more information visit reedcitylibrary.org. or call 231-832-2131.

• The Cedar Creek Band will perform at 7 p.m., July 14, at the Reed City Depot, Pere Marquette Trail, Reed City.

• The Crossroads Car Club will host the 3rd annual Veteran’s Park Memorial Car Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 16, in downtown Reed city. Proceeds will benefit the Reed City/Osceola County Veterans Memorial Park. For more information call 231-667-0555.

• The Reed City Scout Center will host a craft show at 10 a.m., July 16, at the scout building, 223 E. 5th Ave., Reed City. Vendors will have custom glitter tumblers, handmade jewelry and candles, baked goods, and of course artisan soaps, sugar scrubs, lip balms, lotion sticks, shower steamers, and bath bombs from The Olfactory Factory. Proceeds will support the Veterans Memorial Park fund.

• Art in the Park will take place from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday July 16 at Rambadt Park in Reed City. The project of the day is a macrame plant hanger. It is open to all ages. All materials will be provided. For updates follow the City of Reed City Facebook page.

• Angels of Action will host a chicken BBQ booth from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., July 12 – 15 at the Mecosta County Free Fair. Drive thru service is available. Proceeds benefit Angels of Action programs.

• The Original Dulcimer Players will perform from 6 to 10 p.m., July 15, at the Osceola County Fairgrounds in Evart. Tickets are available at the gate. $7/day or $15 for the three-day festival. For more information visit evartdulcimerfest.org.

• Women's March-Big Rapids is hosting a “Rally for our Rights” from noon to 3 p.m., July 23 at Mitchel Creek Park in Big Rapids.

• Reed City will host Roosevelt Diggs in concert at 7 p.m., July 30, at Rambadt Memorial Park in Reed City. For more information follow the City of Reed City Facebook page.

• Registration is now open for the Muskegon River Trash Bash taking place during the month of August. To register a team, visit mrwa.org/trashbash.

• The Reed City Area Chamber of Commerce will host a “Christmas in July” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 31, at the Reed City Depot, Pere Marquette Trail, Reed City. Christmas themed products will be available at the community market vendor booths throughout the day. Santa Michael – the Mitten Santa will be on site from 11 a.m. to noon for story time and pictures.

• The Evart Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays, now through October 8. Vendors or food trucks interested in being part of the farmers market email evartfarmmarket@gmail.com or call 231-250-8768.

• The Reed City Community Market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sundays, from June 26 to Aug 28. Vendors interested in setting up a booth may contact reedcityareachamber@gmail.com or call 231-832-5431.

• Liberty Baptist Church of Reed City is hosting “Praise in the Park” at 6 p.m. Sunday evenings at the Bandshell at Rambadt Park through September 4. Admission is free and will include a cookout/potluck meal.

• The Big Rapids Downtown Development Association will host the “Pocket Park Music Series” from noon to 2 p.m., Fridays through Sept. 2, at the Pocket Park in downtown Big Rapids next to Raven Brew and Barbeque. This is a free concert. From more information visit cityofbr.org.

• Crossroads Community Church, 110 S. Main St., Evart is hosting Celebrate Recovery meetings at 6:30 p.m., every Monday. Find answers with others that are on the same journey. For more information visit cccevart.org. or call 231-734-1100.

• The Reed City Heritage Museum is open from 1-4 p.m. Friday through Tuesday at 138 W. Slosson Ave., Reed City. Admission is free. Groups are welcome.

• The Crossroads Quilt guild meets at 6:30 p.m., at the Church of the Nazarene, 5300 220th Ave., Reed City, on the fourth Tuesday of each month. Those interested are welcome to attend without being a member. Any level of quilter is encouraged to attend.

• The Reed City Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 831 S. Chestnut St., Reed City. Clients may come once each month for 12 months.

• The Reed City Senior Center at 219 E. Todd Ave., hosts the following events weekly: Wednesdays at noon - Fun Bingo; Thursdays at noon- Euchre; Friday – doors open at 10:30 a.m., Early Bird at 11:30 a.m. and Regular Bingo at noon. The first Wednesday of each month there will be a potluck at 11:30 a.m. For further information regarding activities or volunteering call 231-832-1136.