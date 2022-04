OSCEOLA COUNTY — The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:



• The Reed City Area District Library is hosting Story Hour at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 27, which will include stories and activities. For more information visit reedcitylibrary.org. or call 231-832-2131.

• The Remus Area Historical Society will host a community forum from 5:30 to 7 p.m., April 27 at the Wheatland Township Hall, 201 S. Sheridan Ave., Remus. The topic of the forum is Honoring Our Community. Portions of the Remus Elder Oral History film will be shown, and special guest speakers will lead discussions on various topics. Snacks will be provided. For more information email RemusMuseum@gmail.com.

• The Reed City planning commission will meet at 7 p.m., May 2, at city hall, 227 E. Lincoln Ave., Reed City. For more information visit reedcity.org or call 231-832-2245.

• The Evart city council will meet at 8 p.m., May 2, at the Depot, 200 S. Main St., Evart. A pre-council work session will start at 7:30 p.m. The public is welcome. For more information visit evart.org or call 231-734-2182.

• The Osceola County board of commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m., May 3, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 301 Upton Ave., Reed City. For more information visit osceola-county.org or call 231-832-3261.

• The Evart Township board of trustees will meet at 7 p.m., May 3, at the township hall, 327 S. Main St., Evart. For more information call 231-679-3929.

• Evart bagged leaf pick up will be each Monday until next fall. Leaves must be in biodegradable bags. Brush pick-up will be conducted the last Monday of each month throughout the season. Leaf and brush pick-up must be ready by 7 a.m.

• The Evart Garden Club is looking for volunteers to help with planting and maintaining the bump out gardens in downtown. Workdays are Wednesday from 8 to 10 a.m. Email evartgardens@gmail.com for more information.

• The Reed city Youth Sports cheer registration for grades 3rd through 8th is open now until June 19. For more information email reedcityyouthsports@gmail.com or message the Facebook page.

• The Reed City Heritage Museum is open from 1-4 p.m. Friday through Tuesday at 138 W. Slosson Ave., Reed City. Admission is free. Groups are welcome.

• The Crossroads Quilt guild meets at 6:30 p.m., at the Church of the Nazarene, 5300 220th Ave., Reed City, on the fourth Tuesday of each month. Those interested are welcome to attend without being a member. Any level of quilter is encouraged to attend.

• The Reed City Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 831 S. Chestnut St., Reed City. Clients may come once each month for 12 months.

• The Reed City Senior Center at 219 E. Todd Ave., hosts the following events weekly: Wednesdays at noon - Fun Bingo; Thursdays at noon- Euchre; Friday – doors open at 10:30 a.m., Early Bird at 11:30 a.m. and Regular Bingo at noon. The first Wednesday of each month there will be a potluck at 11:30 a.m. For further information regarding activities or volunteering call 231-832-1136.

• The Evart Farmers Market is scheduled for June 11 through October 8. Vendors or food trucks interested in being part of the farmers market email evartfarmmarket@gmail.com or call 231-250-8768.

• The Reed City Community Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sundays, from June 26 to Aug 28. Vendors interested in setting up a booth may contact reedcityareachamber@gmail.com or call 231-832-5431.