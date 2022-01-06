Orthodox observe Christmas amid virus concerns JIM HEINTZ, Associated Press Jan. 6, 2022 Updated: Jan. 6, 2022 7:34 p.m.
1 of18 Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill delivers the Christmas Mass in the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Parishioners wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, observed social distancing guidelines as they attended the the Mass. Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, in accordance with the Julian calendar. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 People walk past the Kazansky Cathedral with a projected Orthodox icon Virgin of Kazan during the Orthodox Christmas in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Russian Orthodox believers celebrate Christmas in accordance to the Julian calendar on Jan. 7. Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
5 of18 A Lithuanian Orthodox believer wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, lights candles before the liturgy on Orthodox Christmas Eve in the Orthodox Church of the Holy Spirit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Mindaugas Kulbis/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 Russian President Vladimir Putin lights a candle during the Orthodox Christmas mass in the Church of the Image of the Saviour Made Without Hands in Novo-Ogaryovo, outside Moscow, Russia, late Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, in accordance with the Julian calendar. (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Alexei Nikolsky/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Orthodox Christmas mass in the Church of the Image of the Saviour Made Without Hands in Novo-Ogaryovo, outside Moscow, Russia, late Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, in accordance with the Julian calendar. (Alexei Nikolsky/ Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Alexei Nikolsky/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
11 of18 Egyptian Coptic Orthodox attend Midnight Mass on Orthodox Christmas Eve at Church of St. George in Cairo, Egypt, late Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Copts celebrate Christmas according to the Julian calendar, meaning it falls on Jan. 7. Amr Nabil/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
14 of18 People burn sparklers near a Christmas crib next to a church during Orthodox Christmas celebrations in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Russian Orthodox believers celebrate Christmas in accordance to the Julian calendar on Jan. 7. Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
18 of18
MOSCOW (AP) — Orthodox Christians in Russia, Serbia and other countries began Christmas observances Thursday amid restrictions aimed at dampening the spread of the coronavirus, but few worshipers appeared concerned as they streamed into churches.
The majority of Orthodox believers celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, with midnight services especially popular. The churches in Romania, Bulgaria, Cyprus and Greece mark it on Dec. 25 along with other Christian denominations.