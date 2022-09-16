Organizers say Pride march will go on in Serbia despite ban

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Organizers of European LGBTQ events held in Belgrade this week said Friday they will hold a planned Pride march on the streets of the Serbian capital despite a police ban and threats from anti-gay groups.
Serbia’s police have banned Saturday's parade, citing a risk of clashes with far-right activists who said they will gather in protest. Several legal appeals against the ban have been rejected by Serbia’s authorities.