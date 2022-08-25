One year on, Afghans at risk await evacuation, relocation RENATA BRITO, Associated Press Aug. 25, 2022 Updated: Aug. 25, 2022 3:03 a.m.
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — More than a year after the Taliban takeover that saw thousands of Afghans rushing to Kabul's international airport amid the chaotic U.S. withdrawal, Afghans at risk who failed to get on evacuation flights say they are still struggling to find safe and legal ways out of the country.
Among those left behind is a 49-year-old interpreter who worked for a NATO contractor in 2010 accompanying convoys in Kandahar. Only six days after the Taliban reached the capital last August, they came looking for him.