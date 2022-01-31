Olympians worry as 'Winter' disappears from Winter Games HOWARD FENDRICH and PAT GRAHAM, AP Sports Writers Jan. 31, 2022 Updated: Jan. 31, 2022 3:54 a.m.
1 of17 FILE - Skiers look east to the high peaks of the Rocky Mountains while skiing on man-made snow, Dec. 4, 2021, in Beaver Creek, Colo. Olympic athletes in Alpine skiing and other outdoor sports dependent on snow are worried as they see winters disappearing. Robert F. Bukaty/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 Olympic snowboarder Taylor Gold, of the United States, rides a chair lift on Dec. 21, 2021, in Copper Mountain, Colo. Olympic athletes in Alpine skiing and other outdoor sports dependent on snow are worried as they see winters disappearing. “The absolute ideal scenario would be to have a halfpipe made entirely of natural snow, but that’s just never possible anymore," Gold said. Brittany Peterson Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 FILE - Course workers groom man-made snow before the start of a World Cup Super-G race on Dec. 2, 2021. Olympic athletes in Alpine skiing and other outdoor sports dependent on snow are worried as they see winters disappearing. Robert F. Bukaty/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 FILE - Two workers clean the stands near the halfpipe course ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Jan. 27, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Olympic athletes in Alpine skiing and other outdoor sports dependent on snow are worried as they see winters disappearing. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 FILE - A worker skies past the moguls course ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Jan. 27, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Olympic athletes in Alpine skiing and other outdoor sports dependent on snow are worried as they see winters disappearing. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 FILE - United States' Mikaela Shiffrin competes during the slalom portion of the women's combined race, at the alpine ski World Championships, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Feb. 15, 2021. Olympic athletes in Alpine skiing and other outdoor sports dependent on snow are worried as they see winters disappearing. “I’m worried about my sport’s future but, really way beyond that, just worried about our all our futures and how much time we have before it all truly catches up with us,” Shiffrin said. Gabriele Facciotti/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 FILE - A ski slope at the National Alpine Ski Center, a venue for alpine skiing at the 2022 Winter Olympics, is pictured from the Yanqing National Sliding Center on Jan. 28, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. Olympic athletes in Alpine skiing and other outdoor sports dependent on snow are worried as they see winters disappearing. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 FILE - The wooded area surrounding the finish line at a World Cup downhill ski race in Beaver Creek, Colo., is devoid of snow Dec. 4, 2021. Olympic athletes in Alpine skiing and other outdoor sports dependent on snow are worried as they see winters disappearing. Robert F. Bukaty/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 FILE - Skiing fans look on from bleachers before the World Cup downhill ski racing on Dec. 4, 2021, in Beaver Creek, Colo. Olympic athletes in Alpine skiing and other outdoor sports dependent on snow are worried as they see winters disappearing. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 FILE - A skier competes in the World Cup downhill race in this Dec. 4, 2021, in Beaver Creek, Colo. Olympic athletes in Alpine skiing and other outdoor sports dependent on snow are worried as they see winters disappearing. Robert F. Bukaty/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 FILE - Skiing fans look on from bleachers before the start of World Cup downhill ski racing on Dec. 4, 2021, in Beaver Creek, Colo. Olympic athletes in Alpine skiing and other outdoor sports dependent on snow are worried as they see winters disappearing. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — Ski racers settling into the start gate for Alpine World Cup events in the Rocky Mountains in early December squinted through sunshine that carried the temperature toward 50 degrees and glanced down at a course covered with pristine — and manufactured — snow.
If they looked up and across the way, beyond the finish line, they saw adjacent hills that were brown and barren as can be, with nary a trace of powder or any indication that this was a setting for athletes who would be heading to the Beijing Olympics that begin Feb. 4.
Written By
HOWARD FENDRICH and PAT GRAHAM