Ole Miss honors James Meredith 60 years after integration EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS, Associated Press Oct. 1, 2022 Updated: Oct. 1, 2022 7:30 a.m.
1 of8 FILE - James Meredith, center right, is escorted by federal marshals as he appears for his first day of class at the University of Mississippi, in Oxford, Miss., Oct. 1, 1962. Meredith sued to gain admission as the first Black student at the state’s flagship university. Facing resistance from the governor and riots that led to two deaths, Meredith enrolled at Ole Miss under federal court order and protected by U.S. marshals. File Show More Show Less
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The University of Mississippi is paying tribute to 89-year-old James Meredith 60 years after white protesters erupted into violence as he became the first Black student to enroll in what was then a bastion of Deep South segregation.
As it has done on other 10-year anniversaries of integration, the university is hosting celebrations and academic events. On Saturday, Meredith is being honored during the Ole Miss-Kentucky football game, two days after he attended the Rebels' practice to speak to players.
Written By
EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS